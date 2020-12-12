Ohio governor makes appointment to Athens County court

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP)-Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Zachary L. Saunders to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Division.

Saunders, of The Plains, will assume office on December 17, 2020, and will be replacing Judge Kenneth Ryan. He will begin a full-term commencing February 9, 2021.

Saunders has been an Assistant Athens County Prosecuting Attorney since 2015. He oversaw the Civil Division, representing the elected officials of Athens County, as well as all 14 townships in Athens. Additionally, he managed the grand jury division and criminal cases.

Prior to then, Saunders practiced criminal defense for adults and juveniles at Mollica, Gall, Sloan and Sillery in Athens, Ohio. He was engaged with the private practice of law for three years prior to joining the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Saunders received his law degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and undergraduate degree from Ohio University.

Saunders currently is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Athens County Law Library Board, and Secretary for Ohio Brew Week. Previously, Saunders was President of the Athens County Bar Association.

