Owners hope to rebuild after Core Road business fire

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - : While some Friday took advantage of an unusually warm December day to head out to the Worthington Golf Course on Core Road, just across the street, volunteers were salvaging what they could from the Gough Hazard restaurant and bar.

“There’s not much,” said owner Amy Gough, “but (we’re) trying to save the food from the freezers and the liquor that was downstairs and the glassware, and the things that didn’t melt.”

It was just hours after the business closed for the night Thursday that the building caught on fire.

“We closed around 11, because it wasn’t very busy,” Gough recalls. “The bartenders left around 11:15 and sent me the (cash register) tapes, as always. Then, I got a phone call from my brother in Ohio, saying the storage neighbor said my bar was engulfed in flames.”

Gough says she’s been told by investigators the fire was accidental.

The restaurant/bar had a number of owners and different names before Gough bought the business in 2015, after the death of her husband. She would have owned it exactly five years on December 21, and it’s been run by Gough and her family.

Business, she says, has been affected by the decline in oil and gas drilling, and, this year, by the pandemic.

Says Gough: “It’s not been good. This is one more thing on 2020, I guess.”.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.