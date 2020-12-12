Parkersburg getting close to decision on potential homeless coordinator

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since Mayor Tom Joyce’s re-election campaign, he’s been talking up the idea of providing a new position in the city of Parkersburg.

A role dedicated in helping the homeless in the area while working with the police.

“We just felt that from our standpoint having a full-time dedicated person whose purpose is to help connect those persons to resources that can get them the help they need so they can get into safe suitable permanent housing situations,” says Parkersburg Mayor, Tom Joyce. “And, hopefully, get away from the life of crime.”

Joyce says that there has been an uptick in petty crimes committed by those who are homeless.

He believes that this new position of homeless coordinator will be more receptive to those as opposed to a police officer. As he states, “we can’t keep arresting people for petty crimes.”

“It’s all going to be keen on hiring the right person, that has the right skillset. That can talk to these individuals and gain their trust. Where oftentimes a uniformed officer is maybe not the best contact for these folks,” says Joyce. “They have bad experience; they don’t want to get arrested. Maybe they’re afraid of the police that kind of stuff.”

The role isn’t only for helping ease the tension between the homeless and the law and finding shelter. This position also goes into researching family that they can go back to, and finding important information that the individual may have lost or had stolen.

This type of assistance is something that those at the Latrobe Street Mission believe can help the clients that they serve.

“I’m hoping that that resource officer would be enough another resource we can utilize to help reunite that person or the resources that they actually need,” says Latrobe Street Mission co-director of operations, Jim Sims.

Joyce says that the interview process will begin in the next couple of weeks, and they will likely hire someone in the first two weeks of January.

