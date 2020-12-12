Public Defender Office is collecting clothing donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Public Defender Office in Parkersburg is collecting donated clothes and hygiene products.

The office has a clothing closet to help their clients who are in need of clothing, when they get out of jail and enter rehab.

The office collects donations of all kinds of clothing and shoes, and could use some donations of unopened socks and undergarments.

Whitney Mcatee is a coordinator at the Public Defender Office and started the clothing closet after seeing that many clients needed assistance.

“So, it was actually the day I was being interviewed or my first day,” said Whitney Mcatee, Substance Use Mental Health Treatment Coordinator, Public Defender Office. “We had a lady come to our office in basketball shorts, a tshirt and flip flops and she had just been released from the jail and it was the middle of January and it was freezing cold and she had nothing. I was just like people cant go without nothing and so I just decided to do something about it.”

The office also collects hygiene products for their clients.

“We also have a hygiene initiative here,” said Mcatee. I make sure my clients get shampoo, conditioner, body soap, shower shoes, toothbrushes, razors, and stuff like that. Those kind of donations would be really great as well.

People interested in donating either clothing or hygiene products can call the Public Defender Office at 304-699-3810.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.