Advertisement

WVU wins home opener against North Texas State

Mountaineers use a strong second half to pull away for a 62-50 victory.
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks(WVU athletics)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Sean McNeil scored 15 points and No. 11 West Virginia rallied in the second half for a 62-50 win over North Texas on Friday.

Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia trailed by eight points at halftime but scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control.

Culver scored seven points during the decisive run.

Javion Hamlet scored 15 points and Thomas Bell had 12 for North Texas.

West Virginia (5-1) will host No. 19 Richmond on Sunday

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire at abandoned house
Crews fight three early morning fires on Friday
Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Public reaction to the extension of the “stay at home” curfew
Resident reacts to curfew extension, Stay Safe Ohio protocols
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled Stay Safe Ohio protocols for residents to follow during the next...
Washington County now red on Ohio COVID map

Latest News

Empty basketball court.
Sports scoreboard- Dec. 11
Local Players honored on the Class AAA All State football team
Deaven Francis (number 77) was invited to the All-American Blue-Grey game
P.H.S. Big Reds player invited to All-American Blue-Grey game
Local sports scoreboard- Dec. 10