WVU wins home opener against North Texas State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Sean McNeil scored 15 points and No. 11 West Virginia rallied in the second half for a 62-50 win over North Texas on Friday.

Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia trailed by eight points at halftime but scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control.

Culver scored seven points during the decisive run.

Javion Hamlet scored 15 points and Thomas Bell had 12 for North Texas.

West Virginia (5-1) will host No. 19 Richmond on Sunday

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.