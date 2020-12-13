UPDATE: Gunshot victim taken to hospital

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 12/12/20 11:59 P.M.

A man with a gunshot wound has been taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark from the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Dupont Road, officials say.

Dispatchers say the incident was called into the Wood County 911 Center around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department remained on scene as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12/12/20

Dispatchers at the Wood County 911 Center say the Wood County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Dupont Road.

A supervisor at the 911 Center says EMS workers are treating a gunshot wound patient.

No other details are available yet. WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene.

