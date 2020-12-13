Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Del. Jason Barrett, a representative from Martinsburg - District 61, announced via Facebook Friday that he would be switching his party registration from Democrat to Republican.

“While I always have and always will respect the members of the West Virginia Democratic Party, I could no longer support the direction in which their party is moving,” said Del. Barrett in the announcement.

After much careful consideration, I’ve come to the conclusion that the best way for me to serve the constituents of the... Posted by Delegate Jason Barrett on Friday, December 11, 2020

With the switch, Republicans make up over 3/4′s of the state’s House of Delegates. 77 of the 100 Delegates are registered with the GOP.

“Delegate Jason Barrett has prioritized his own political ambitions over the interests and the will of the voters of the 61st District,” said Rod Snyder, Vice-Chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party. “Delegate Barrett was dishonest with his own constituents about the agenda he intends to support in Charleston. The West Virginia Democratic Party and the Berkeley County Democratic Executive Committee will begin working together immediately to find the strongest possible candidate for 2022 to provide an alternative to Delegate Barrett’s self-serving opportunism.”

Del. Barrett was the Minority Vice Chair of the Finance committee and serves on the Banking and Insurance, House Rules, and Political Subdivision committees as well.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.