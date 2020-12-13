Advertisement

Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority

Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Del. Jason Barrett, a representative from Martinsburg - District 61, announced via Facebook Friday that he would be switching his party registration from Democrat to Republican.

“While I always have and always will respect the members of the West Virginia Democratic Party, I could no longer support the direction in which their party is moving,” said Del. Barrett in the announcement.

After much careful consideration, I’ve come to the conclusion that the best way for me to serve the constituents of the...

Posted by Delegate Jason Barrett on Friday, December 11, 2020

With the switch, Republicans make up over 3/4′s of the state’s House of Delegates. 77 of the 100 Delegates are registered with the GOP.

Del. Barrett was the Minority Vice Chair of the Finance committee and serves on the Banking and Insurance, House Rules, and Political Subdivision committees as well.

