Meigs County Sheriff’s Department looking for injured man after alleged shooting

By Zach Shrivers and Dennis Bright
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A suspect in an alleged shooting in Meigs County was taken into custody on Saturday, but the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for a man believed to have been wounded during a fight on Bradbury Road.

Sheriff Keith Wood said witnesses told investigators that Buford Smallwood, 34, and Levi McGrath, 39, were fighting when Smallwood allegedly fired a shot that injured McGrath.

McGrath ran into the woods and was able to get away after the fight, but Wood said he later left a voicemail for a family member saying he had injured. He may be in need of medical attention, Wood said.

Authorities were called to the residence about 3 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, Wood said Smallwood fled on a motorcycle. Deputies chased him but he got away on Titus road near the Gallia County line.

He was caught later near Hutton Road after authorities got information that he was on his motorcycle at a residence on MacCumber Road.

He was taken to the Middleport Jail, where he is expected to be arraigned and charged with felonious assault.

Buford W. Smallwood Jr., 34, of Vinton
Buford W. Smallwood Jr., 34, of Vinton(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies continue to searched for McGrath throughout the day on Saturday, with help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit, Ohio Division of Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey and a K-9 unit, but they not able to find him.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 178 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens
Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office.

