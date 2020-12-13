UPDATE | Two young children among four found dead

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

UPDATE 12/13/20 @ 2:45 p.m.

Two young boys are among the four people found dead Sunday morning in Elkview, investigators say.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the four victims were found by a relative at their home on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.

Rutherford tells WSAZ the victims were an adult man and woman, and two boys approximately 12 and 3 years old.

Investigators are on scene processing evidence.

Rutherford says there is no reason to believe the community is in any danger. However, the sheriff did not go into detail about a suspect.

Further information about the incident and how the four died are still being investigated.

UPDATE 12/13/20 @ 1:15 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have been confirmed dead in Elkview on Sunday, according to the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call at 10:40 a.m. in regards to this incident.

A relative found the four bodies and called police from a neighbor’s house.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/13/2020 @12:20 p.m.

Multiple people were found dead Sunday in Elkview, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

Very few details are available at this time.

