Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens
Meigs County Sheriff’s Department looking for injured man after alleged shooting
WVDE Map 12/12/20
UPDATE: Pleasants County moves to orange on WVDE Map
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority

Latest News

In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent...
US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 59 deaths, 7,875 new COVID-19 cases on Monday