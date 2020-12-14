Advertisement

Church adds a little Christmas spirit to their weekly donation drive

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Warehouse Church is using its big yellow bus to serve the community and this Saturday - spread some holiday cheer.

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made their appearance for this donation drive.

What used to be a school bus used to transport people to and from church is now being used to collect donations since it can’t serve its typical purpose during Covid.

Pastor Heather Enoch says the community support means a lot to her.

“When we see people come through, just right now - when I see people come through with the things that they have picked out on purpose to meet the needs of our city, it warms my heart. I know that - we believe that you’re never more like Jesus than when you’re serving,” she said.

What is being asked to donate varies week to week but you can keep up with the schedule at the church’s website.

You can find the schedule, locations, and details of what is being asked for in the link below.

https://www.thewarehouse.church/copy-of-outreach

