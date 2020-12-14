Church of His Presence to host a Christmas giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After giving away turkeys to help those in the community celebrate Thanksgiving, one Parkersburg church is continuing to give this holiday season.

To help families celebrate Christmas, the Church of His Presence will be giving away 50 Christmas hams to those in the community.

The church will also be giving away a girls bike, a boys bike and a 50″ flatscreen TV.

The leaders of the church wanted to spread some Christmas joy, while continuing to help those in need this holiday season.

“Christmas is all about giving, and we felt it important this time of year, with everything going on in the world, to be able to give back to our community, to kind of sponsor families and make sure everyone has the best Christmas possible,” said Senior Pastor Jordan Bradford.

The giveaway will take place Sunday, December 20th at 10:30 a.m. in the Dills Center.

