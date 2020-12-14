Congressman David McKinley pushes for direct payment Covid relief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Congress has yet to pass the coronavirus relief package. However, there is a bipartisan bill Congressman David McKinley hopes will go through.

The bill is called the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act.

McKinley introduced the bill with Congress-woman Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware on Tuesday.

A major component of the bill is giving $1,000 in direct payments to each adult and dependent equally. Adult dependents such as the elderly and disabled are included. The money would only go to individuals who make less than $75,000 and families that make less than $150,000. Recipients must also have a social security number.

McKinley said, “The thing we passed in March and April was not intended to be the end all be all of assistance during this pandemic but were going to have to - a follow-up. Well the follow-up never happened and it still hasn’t happened and that’s what I’m frustrated about. This is one component - direct payment.”

McKinley hopes Congress can at least pass this bill to give direct payments out as soon as possible, even if it means this happens before the whole relief package is figured out.

