Cops sub in for Santa this weekend

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Santa is pretty busy in December so police decided to lighten his load a bit this weekend.

Marietta’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 has organized shop with a cop for four years now.

How it works is kids get a budget of around $200 to $250 dollars and pick out their presents with police.

Sergeant Errol Kramer said the initiative is not only about the presents.

“It’s pretty impactful for the child. It’s also impactful for the officers. We get to be seen in a little different light, not just as an enforcement part of the community. Kids actually see a softer side of the officers and see that we are people and we are approachable so that’s a pretty big deal,” he said.

Kramer said the growing need in 2020 was apparent in the initiative. Typically the lodge sponsors 20 to 25 kids but this year they sponsored 56, not including those who had to be put on a reserve list.

