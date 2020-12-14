DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released

Advertisement

16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims' names released

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.(Kim Rafferty (WSAZ))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murders. However, the name of the suspect will not be released because he is a juvenile.

The victims’ have been identified as 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year old Jameson Long, all living in the home in the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.

The family was found dead by a relative Sunday morning.

Investigators say each victim appears to have been shot with a firearm.

Deputies say there have been delays notifying family members.

Autopsies have been conducted.

No other information has been released.

