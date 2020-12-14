Advertisement

Facebook helps find lost dog

Francis is so friendly he made some human friends while he was lost.
Francis is so friendly he made some human friends while he was lost.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the help of the technology and the community, Emma Stacy was reunited with her beloved dog Francis.

It all started one morning when the middle-aged six year old didn’t scamper in to wish Emma a good morning. At first, Emma thought nothing of it but soon realized her family dog was gone.

Worried about her pet wandering around in the cold, Emma posted a missing dog alert on Facebook.

That’s when the community stepped in. Not only was it shared many times, but there was someone on the other side, looking for Francis’s owner.

Within hours of posting, Emma was directed to the humane society to pick him up the next day.

She said, “He has some hound dog in him so he had a sore throat from probably barking all night like they said he was and so like when he saw me, he did his little dance and was like all excited and just trying to bark and come at me but we had to fill out the paperwork.”

With Francis home for the holidays, Emma plans on the usual for Christmas - giving Francis his own Christmas sweater and a stocking to go with it.

Apparently Francis is so friendly that, when he was lost, he made some new human friends by a local high school.

Emma said, “He was out in the front and they were all petting him and he was just having a good ol’ time.”

