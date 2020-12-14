Food truck to hold fundraiser for local families

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Lisa’s Sweet Shop, a bakery in Beverly, is using its food truck Wednesday to raise money for two local families with members who are struggling with health issues. In an event called Love & Cupcakes Donation Day, one hundred percent of sales made on Wednesday, December 16 will benefit the families.

The first family, the Hills, includes Rachelle and Anthony and their two young sons, infant Coy and two-year-old Cash. Cash was born unexpectedly on September 1 at 31 weeks, weighing just two pounds and 13 ounces. He required blood transfusions and numerous treatments to become stable. He has an airway obstruction and will need surgical intervention.

“[Cash] went through many obstacles health-wise. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to bring him home or not,” said Rachelle Hill. “He has an airway obstruction and we are currently undergoing tests to help us move forward with surgery to help relieve that obstruction.The surgeries are very complicated and have high risks for complications, and they may or may not work for him,” she added.

Hill also commented on the impact Coy’s struggles are having on the whole family.

“I have a two-year-old and I drive back and forth daily so I can be with him, and with Cash during the day and with Coy at night. We live two hours away from the hospital so it has been very hard,” she said.

The second family is the Arnolds, and includes Melissa, Ben, and their three children. Melissa has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, which will require lifelong treatment. She is currently working with a team of doctors from OSU, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland.

According to Lisa Huck, the bakery has held similar fundraisers in the past and wanted to do so again this holiday season, especially given the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“There were a couple of families that are pretty close to me, I’ve known about their stories for quite some time. And I decided, what better time to do this? Everybody is kind of bogged down with COVID and so many people can’t get out and do the things they want to do, and so we decided to give back,” Huck said.

Huck explained that funds raised from purchases, as well as any donations collected, will be given directly to the families.

The fundraiser will take place at the Farson Street Car Wash, where the truck will be parked from 11 A.M. tp 4 P.M. Additional details about the fundraiser may be found on its Facebook page.

Customers may visit the bakery Tuesday through Saturday. The truck visits the car wash in Belpre on Wednesdays, Big Sandy Superstore in Parkersburg on Thursdays, and the Citizens Bank in Marietta on Fridays.Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.