Advertisement

Google, YouTube experiencing outages

Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.
Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.(Source: Google)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A couple of important web entities are having outages Monday morning.

YouTube and Google reported that they are experiencing difficulties.

The Google status dashboard noted issues across the board. The outages include the Gmail and Google Drive platforms so many rely on for work and school.

The Google Workspace twitter account stated that it was looking into “an ongoing issue with multiple products.”

YouTube also sent out a tweet saying they were looking into problems with the video platform.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Man shot on Dupont Road dies
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens
Meigs County Sheriff’s Department looking for injured man after alleged shooting
WVDE Map 12/12/20
UPDATE: Pleasants County moves to orange on WVDE Map
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority

Latest News

Deck the M.O.V., 12/14/20
Deck the M.O.V., 12/14/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 12/14/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/14/20
Forecast for December 14th
Forecast for December 14th
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with...
US Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors