Gov. Justice: Older, younger people should be tested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says people who were vaccinated for polio and smallpox in the 1950′s and ‘60′s should be tested for COVID-19, along with younger people going to colleges.

Justice, in his Monday briefing, added priorities for vaccinations are reducing hospitalizations and deaths, as well as protecting the elderly and front-line workers.

Vaccines have been received in two West Virginia counties so far.

The governor began his briefing an hour late Monday after meeting with presidential task force member Dr. Deborah Birx. He says Birx told him a lot of people, ages 18-35, don’t know they’re positive, and could be “spreaders”. He also says, according to Birx, people could be treated quickly if they test positive soon enough, with the same drugs used to treat President Donald Trump and presidential attorney Rudy Guiliani.

According to maps presented by the governor, the current surge, which is far higher than those in the spring and summer, is eight weeks and counting, with the start dating back to the week of October 12.

Justice says he will be vaccinated late Monday afternoon.

