Advertisement

Gov. Justice: Older, younger people should be tested

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in a a briefing...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in a a briefing late Monday morning.(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says people who were vaccinated for polio and smallpox in the 1950′s and ‘60′s should be tested for COVID-19, along with younger people going to colleges.

Justice, in his Monday briefing, added priorities for vaccinations are reducing hospitalizations and deaths, as well as protecting the elderly and front-line workers.

Vaccines have been received in two West Virginia counties so far.

The governor began his briefing an hour late Monday after meeting with presidential task force member Dr. Deborah Birx. He says Birx told him a lot of people, ages 18-35, don’t know they’re positive, and could be “spreaders”. He also says, according to Birx, people could be treated quickly if they test positive soon enough, with the same drugs used to treat President Donald Trump and presidential attorney Rudy Guiliani.

According to maps presented by the governor, the current surge, which is far higher than those in the spring and summer, is eight weeks and counting, with the start dating back to the week of October 12.

Justice says he will be vaccinated late Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Man shot on Dupont Road dies
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens
Meigs County Sheriff’s Department looking for injured man after alleged shooting
WVDE Map 12/12/20
UPDATE: Pleasants County moves to orange on WVDE Map
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 10 deaths, 1,177 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Governor DeWine says this is a historic occasion, this is hope and this is the beginning of the...
UPDATE | First COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Ohio
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is also hoping to deliver a relief package that would aid small...
COVID-19 vaccine rolls out as US nears 300,000 deaths
The World War II veteran contracted the virus after his daughter and son-in-law unknowingly...
94-year-old Navy veteran survives 11 days in ICU with COVID-19