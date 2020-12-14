Governor DeWine on hand as first vaccines arrive in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio- (WTAP) - The first COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in Ohio, to health care workers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, were on hand as the shipment of 975 doses arrived on UPS trucks in Columbus.

At a special Monday briefing, DeWine announced more shipments will be delivered Tuesday to eight additional hospitals. Most are in Columbus and northeast Ohio, but the list also includes Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital in Athens County and Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

All 10 hospitals were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to come to Ohio, Cardinal Health’s OptiFreight Logistics business will help provide same-day delivery services. Once the vaccine is widely available, this partnership will allow Ohio to ship the vaccine to approximately 350 locations across the state.

The governor also announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has invited Ohio to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes. Ohio will begin providing vaccinations in five to ten nursing homes starting this Friday, December 18.

Ohio had previously been scheduled to start its nursing home vaccination program in partnership with pharmacy providers on Monday, December 21.

Governor DeWine announced that Ohio will launch a new COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard in the coming days at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The dashboard will list the number of people vaccinated in Ohio and will be sortable by demographic and by county.

