Health officials report 1,066 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,066 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 63,217.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 968.

The patients were a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County and a 66-year old male from Cabell County.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to all who are grieving these losses today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 20,657 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 702 patients are currently hospitalized. 188 patients are in ICU, and 79 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (555), Berkeley (4,449), Boone (796), Braxton (165), Brooke (990), Cabell (3,898), Calhoun (102), Clay (192), Doddridge (165), Fayette (1,366), Gilmer (254), Grant (584), Greenbrier (872), Hampshire (594), Hancock (1,265), Hardy (503), Harrison (1,957), Jackson (895), Jefferson (1,812), Kanawha (6,998), Lewis (340), Lincoln (540), Logan (1,215), Marion (1,226), Marshall (1,643), Mason (782), McDowell (738), Mercer (1,781), Mineral (1,813), Mingo (1,120), Monongalia (4,091), Monroe (468), Morgan (456), Nicholas (500), Ohio (1,986), Pendleton (173), Pleasants (171), Pocahontas (294), Preston (1,051), Putnam (2,460), Raleigh (2,026), Randolph (895), Ritchie (243), Roane (236), Summers (324), Taylor (473), Tucker (241), Tyler (225), Upshur (623), Wayne (1,326), Webster (106), Wetzel (518), Wirt (158), Wood (3,610), Wyoming (953).

There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

