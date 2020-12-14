Motorcycle clubs hold Christmas toy drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bikers revved in the holidays this year with a Christmas parade for local foster kids.

Motorcycles made their way down a busy street, led by police, followed by a trailer stocked with toys.

This is the 38th year the Tramps Motorcycle Club, with the help of other clubs, has organized the toy run.

Its purpose is to collect toys and other necessities for foster kids in the Washington County area.

Angela Stover of the Tramps said the event makes Christmas special for everyone involved.

“It’s an awesome feeling and it’s awesome to know that on Christmas morning, when you’re sitting with your family, it’s awesome to know that these children in Washington County’s foster families - they have a Christmas also.”

The drive functioned like a drive-thru. People dropped off toys or money and got a home-cooked meal in exchange.

This parade was the finale of the clubs’ cause. Bins that were placed around the area for collections in early December will soon be wrapped as well.

The toy run is more than an annual charity event, it’s been passed down from generation to generation.

Eric Washburn of the Tramps said he’s been a part of the toy run since he was a kid.

“My biggest memory is watching all the older guys gather toys. You don’t realize the kids out there who don’t have things until you get involved with this.”

Washburn hopes to continue this tradition, handing it down to his kids then theirs.

But, for now, in his red jump suit and matching festive hat, he’s continuing the tradition of Santa Claus.

Washburn said, “It started years ago when I was a kid. We had one guy ride in on a dune buggy, dressed as Santa Claus so, when I started back again helping with it, I decided to bring it back so this is the fourth year? This is the fourth year I dress and lead the bike route as Santa Claus.”

While Washburn isn’t trading in his helmet for a Santa hat, he and his friends want people to know that there’s more to bikers than leather and a rough and tough image.

He said, “We’re helping the community and we’re trying to get people to realize that us bikers aren’t bad guys.”

His biker-friend Jake Tidd chimed in.

“Yeah everybody’s got that stigma that we’re tattooed and like we’re outlaws or something and that’s not what we’re about. It’s family-oriented and it’s about the kids.”

While some rev their engines and others hang their lights, the holidays are approaching and these bikers want everyone to get presents.

