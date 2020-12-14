Obituary: Barbara Jean Lemon

Barbara Jean Lemon, 86 of Parkersburg, passed away December 11, 2020 at her home of 62 years. She was born December 31, 1933 in Wood County, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Delphia Kuhl Russell.

Mrs. Lemon retired from the Wood County Board of Education where she was the Computer Center Secretary. She was a long-time member of the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. Barbara was a long-standing member of the GFWC south Parkersburg Womans Club where she served as President and Western District President. She later joined the GFWC Parkersburg Womans Club. She cherished her friendships made there and loved participating in community activities.

Surviving are her children: Nancy Rust (Michael) of Louisville, KY, Jill Bartley of Mineral Wells and Jason Lemon (Mia) of Louisville, KY, nine grandchildren: Kelli Wicking (Dave), Joshua Rust (Amy), Chad Bartley (Regan), Tyler Bartley (Julie Wolfe) and Jessica, Jacob, Joseph, Elise and Annie Lemon along with great grandchildren: Tysen Kennedy, Jude Wicking, Cora and Quinn Rust, Paige Linville (Brodey) and Eli and Wyatt Bartley and great great granddaughter Oaklyn Linville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Lemon, brother William Russell, sister Betty Rouse and son-in-law Terry Bartley.

Due to COVID 19, private funeral services for the family will be Tuesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Boley officiating. Those wishing to virtually attend the service may do so via Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page where it will be broadcast live. There will be no visitation. Barbara will be laid to rest in Evergreen North Cemetery beside her loving husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church 168 Old Turnpike Road Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

