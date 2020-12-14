Obituary: Ellen Irene Deem

Ellen Irene Deem, 84, of Vienna, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Harmar Place Nursing Facility, Marietta, OH.

She was born November 24, 1936, in Doddridge County, WV, a daughter of the late Harley and Edna Enoch Gregg.

Ellen was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and a graduate of Camden Clark Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from E.I. DuPont as the plant nurse and was also a nurse at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. Ellen was a longtime member of Calvary Temple Evangelical Church in Parkersburg and the Bethesda Baptist Church in Palestine, WV. She was an avid golfer, WVU fan and Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

She is survived by her three sons, Gary Michael Deem (Melissa) of Mineral Wells, Gregg Allen Deem (Amy) of Raleigh, NC and Mark Wayne Deem (Christy) of Vienna; eighteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Ann Righter of Salem, WV and Cappy Raymond of Frankfort, OH; two brothers, Perry Gregg of Parkersburg and Frank Gregg of Knoxville, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dale Deem; one grandson, Christopher Guy Deem; one brother, Dale Gregg; and a sister, Arie Mae Ash.

There will be a private graveside service at the South Fork Baptist Cemetery, Doddridge County, WV, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Deem family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.