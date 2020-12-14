Obituary: Gladis “Betty” Westfall

Gladis “Betty” Westfall, 88, of Parkersburg died December 11, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on April 22, 1932 in Calhoun County, WV and was the daughter of the late Tunis and Opal McCartney Roberts. She was a loving mother and devoted homemaker.

Gladis is survived by two daughters, Barbara McKown (Nelson) of Huntsville, AL, and Debra Roberts of Parkersburg, three sons, Rodney Westfall (Cheryl) of Davisville, Rick Westfall (Julie) of Parkersburg, and Calvin Westfall (Pam) of Parkersburg, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, & nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leslie A. Westfall; two sons, Ronnie Vancamp, Randall Westfall; two daughters, Connie Roberts, Peggy Moore Cox; and twelve brothers and sisters, having been the last surviving member of her family.

Graveside Services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 16th, 2020at Evergreen Cemetery North with David Mitchell Roberts officiating.

