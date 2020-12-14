Obituary: Jesse E. Berdine

Jesse E. Berdine, 89 of Marietta, Ohio died on December 13, 2020 at Belpre Landing, Belpre, Ohio following a brief illness from covid. He was born March 28, 1931 in Marietta, Ohio and was the only son of George Howard and Ruby McKee Berdine. On October 13, 1948 he married Guila A. Roush Berdine who preceded him in death in 1987.Jesse was a lifelong resident and historian of Marietta, Ohio. He retired as an instructor at Washington State College. He was the owner of “Berdine’s Auto Service” which he established in 1962. He was a master woodworker, gardener and storyteller. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and hunting. His family were long time residents of Harrisville, WV where they established the “Berdine Variety Store’'; WV’s first and oldest 5 & dime, that is still in business today.Survivors include his children, Timothy L. (Susan) Berdine of Williamstown, WV, Linda C. (Wayne) Dunlap of Parkersburg, WV, Bruce D. (Mildred) Berdine of Greenville, SC, and Amy R. (Jim) Watkins of Mt. Juliet, IN. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Todd Bules, Jamie Aubery, Nichole Burchett, Katie Gentry, Molly Dunlap, A.J. Roberts, ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.A Memorial service will be held at a later date.Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.