Obituary: Mary Jeannine Cobb

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mary Jeannine Cobb, 74, of Marietta, OH died December 13, 2020 at the Harmer Place in Marietta, OH.  She was born on October 11, 1946 in Princeton, WV and was the daughter of the late John Milton and Jean Phyllis Patton Elam.

Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Cemetery North in Parkersburg, WV with a public Celebration of Life to be held in the of Spring 2021.

Leavitt Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

