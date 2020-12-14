Advertisement

Obituary: Mollie Michelle Barickman

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Mollie Michelle Barickman, 44, of Marietta passed away December 12, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.   She was born July 12, 1976 in Marietta to Joyce (Salster) Scott and the late Charles “Scotty” Scott Jr.  Mollie loved to read and work puzzle books.

In addition to her mother,  Mollie is survived by a sister Dawn Sarringhausan, 8 special nieces and nephews, 2 great nieces and a great nephew.

Mollie was preceded in death  by her father, her maternal grandparents Raymond and Peggy Salster and paternal grandparents Charles and Marj Scott and 3 sisters Kerri  Scott, Wendy Ritchie, and Missi Scott and a nephew.

According to her wishes, Mollie will be cremated and buried with her father in Oak Grove Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

