Obituary: Ruth E. Davis Riddle

Ruth E. Davis Riddle, 90, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Harmar Place, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born October 18, 1930 in Wood County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John and Helen Wine Davis.

Ruth was a homemaker and loved sewing, quilting, crafts, and especially her family. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Vienna, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Floyd R. “Bob” Riddle; two daughters, Sandy (Danny) Sindledecker of Vienna and Linda Bunner of Parkersburg; two sons, Ken (Karen) Riddle of Parkersburg and Tony (Ingrid) Riddle of Hilliard, Ohio; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Garrison and three brothers, Albert, William “Chirp”, and Jim Davis.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3005 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, with Pastors Scott Kapple and Jim Yoak officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, West Virginia. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, at the funeral home.

In keeping with the C.D.C. guidelines, face masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with her family.

