Obituary: Sandra Kay Hofmann

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Sandra Kay Hofmann, 74, of Washington passed away December 11th, 2020, at her home in Washington, WV. She was born March 5th, 1946, a daughter to the late Dan and Therna Lowe Viers. Sandra worked as an Optician for both Dr. Welshan and Dr. Frame and was a member of the Hopewell Church of Christ.

Sandra was a 4-H leader of the Lubeck Lucky Clovers. She also, along with her husband Roger, worked the Fair Catalog for the 4-H Wood County Fair. She was a supporter of the arts, serving as president of the Blennerhasset Band Boosters, and was also a Band Mom for both South Parkersburg and WVU bands. She was also known for her eye in floral design, making wreaths and floral arrangements, as well as being a skilled seamstress.

Surviving Sandra is her husband of 54 years Roger Hofmann; daughter Kara Demeter (Joshua) of Washington; son Shawn Hofmann (Cheri) of Ridgway, PA; Grandchildren Alexia Hofmann and Daniel Hofmann; brothers James Viers (Ilene) and Daniel O. Viers; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Therna.

Sandra has graciously donated her body to science, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences may be left at weww.leavittfuneralhome.com

