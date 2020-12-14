Obituary: Thomas Ray Butler

Thomas Ray Butler, 81 of Little Hocking, OH. passed away December 11, 2020 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.He was born in Williamstown, WV. the son of the late Donald and Nellie Miller Butler.He had been employed for many years for the Shell Chemical Company before his retirement. He loved the outdoors and camping with his wife, Muriel. He was an avid sports fan as well as a people person who loved socializing. He enjoyed being a part of the Belpre Hardees Gang, dancing at the V.F.W. and driving his golf cart around his neighborhood and visiting. He was a member of the Wood County Flywheelers and a lifetime member of the Tristate Antique Engine Club.He is survived by his children, Steven Ray Butler of Marietta, Eric Thomas “Rick” Butler (Susan) of Marietta, Angela Guffey (Freeman) of Olive Branch, MS. and Kristin Smith (Jason) of Marietta, OH. His stepchildren, Karen Lorain Porter (Keith) of Waterford, OH. Earl B. Hudkins Jr. (Kathi) of Walker, WV. George Edward Hudkins (Joan) of Parkersburg, Scott Eugene Hudkins (Crystal) of Elizabeth, WV. Zella Farley (Larry) of Parkersburg and Elizabeth Hudkins of Parkersburg. His siblings, Ruth Stanley of Pomeroy, OH. Bob Butler (Cathy) of St. Marys, WV. and Chris Hill (Van) of Williamstown, WV. 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and a very special friend, Margaret Semon.He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Temple Butler.Due to the pandemic the services will be entirely private.The family is planning to have a Celebration of Tom’s life in the spring for all his friends to be a part of.The services will be streamed live Wednesday at 1:00pm from the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook PageMemorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

