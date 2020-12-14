Obituary: William E. Jones

William E. Jones, 81, of New Matamoras passed away at 2:06 pm, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 1, 1939 in Ephrath, KY, a son of Arvid Jerome and Lavernia Stacy Jones. He was self-employed in Trucking and with used car sales. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist church.

On July 17, 1978, he married Kimberly Williams. He is survived by his wife, 3 sons and 1 daughter: Russell (Jana) Jones of Hamilton, OH, William Jones of St. Mary’s, WV, Robert Jones of Marietta, Teri (Mike) Gray of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren: Alexis Jones, Brandon Cornette, Dusty Jones, Brayden and Brody Jones, Graycie and Laynie Jones, Jason and Mike Gray; 7 great grandchildren, his sister Linda (Gary) Griessmann of West Chester, OH, brother Mark Jones, step-mother Edna Jones and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Jones and daughter Angela Jones.

At his request he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on January 2 at 11:30 am at Harmony Baptist Church. Donations in lieu of flowers will be appreciated to Harmony Hill Baptist Church, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Smile Train.

Dad,

You will be greatly missed but we all knew how much you loved your family and grandchildren. What made you so special was that you cared for people just like you did your family. We couldn’t have ever asked for a better dad, you were and always will be my hero. I will cherish every moment we had together and I will continue to carry on the legacy that you worked so hard to build. I will see you again someday, but for now I have to make sure everyone down here is taken care of.

I love you Dad – Your son, Bobby

