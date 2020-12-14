Advertisement

Ohio receives COVID-19 vaccines

Governor DeWine says this is a historic occasion, this is hope and this is the beginning of the...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The state of Ohio has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, the first vaccines arrived at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Monday morning.

Governor DeWine says this is a historic occasion, this is hope and this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

The governor says within a short amount of time, essential healthcare heroes at OSU Wexner Medical Center will be among the first to be vaccinated in the state. They are expected to be given within an hour.

UC Health is also expected to get the vaccine around 11 a.m. Monday as well.

Both hospitals are expected to get 975 doses.

This is a developing story.

