Ohio reports 15 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials reported 15 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio on Sunday.

That raises the total in the Buckeye State to 7,492.

In addition to the deaths, officials reported 9,266 new cases of the virus. That brings Ohio up to 562,727 total cases.

Ohio hospitals also added 170 new COVID patients, bringing the total hospitalizations up to 31,973.

More than 5,100 Ohioans have been admitted to intensive care units, 20 of which were admitted on Sunday.

The latest statistics for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions came in below their 21 day rolling averages.

Washington County added 71 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 2,280.

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio reports 15 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday
