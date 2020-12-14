Advertisement

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is the beneficiary of a multi-million dollar gift from a prominent business and community leader who died in August 2019.

The $15 million gift from Mary “Mickey” Welch is the single largest gift in the foundation’s 57-year history.

It’s being used to create a permanent endowment in her name that will emphasize many of her favorite causes.

Welch, the first woman in West Virginia to drill an oil well, is remembered for helping countless business owners and civic organizations through the years.

And in recent years, she helped launch the foundation’s hunger and safety net funds, which are being used to address critical needs during the pandemic.

The foundation’s executive director says the gift highlights the kind of person Welch truly was.

“Mickey has always been known for her remarkable generosity,” says Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s executive director, Judy Sjostedt Ritchie. “And she has really been thoughtful about the different organizations that she’s supported over the years. And she knew our role in the community was to be a steward of permanent charitable funds. And I think she was one of those truly great people who wanted to be able to continue to take care of the things that were important to her during her lifetime.”

The foundation plans to work with Welch’s daughter, Mary Anne Ketelsen --- CEO of the Mister Bee potato chip company --- on how the money will be used.

