PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a ceremony attended by Mayor Tom Joyce and Fire Chief Jason Matthews Monday, two Parkersburg Fire Department officers were promoted.

Lieutenant Justin Beha was promoted to Captain. And Training Officer Jason Fleak was promoted to Lieutenant.

Beha began in his new position Monday, and Fleak is continuing as a training officer.

