The Ohio River Water Trail in Parkersburg is now considered a National Recreation Trail

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Water Trail has officially gotten national recognition as a National Recreation Trail.

This covers 57.7 miles of river.

Both the Wood County Alternative Transportation Council and the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau worked to establish the trail.

A grant application included a plan to set up a non-motorized watercraft launching site at Spencers Landing and the Williamstown boat ramp.

Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp is excited about the tourism the new label could create.

He said, “Well I think one of the things that excites me is the fact that now it has national designation, it’ll be like the Appalachian Trail. There’s a group of people that like to travel around and do all of these activities and I think that now we’re, you know, nationally recognized it’ll be another thing for people to put on their checklist and come down and see what we have to offer.”

Rapp goes as far as calling the river the “lifeblood of this community.”

“We’re very blessed in this area that we have five cities: Vienna, Parkersburg, Williamstown, Marietta, and Belpre. We’re all friends and anything that benefits one of us benefits us all and it’s all tied to the river. We’re all part of the river community,” he said.

Secretary Bernhardt added it to the National Recreation Trail list along with 30 other new additions across the country.

