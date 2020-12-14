Advertisement

Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday

By Hannah Eason
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, a Prince George native turned 103 years “young.”

Family and friends of Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” set up a throne-like area for her to enjoy during a drive-thru birthday party. Loved ones drove by to show their socially-distant love and support.

Ms. Ellen was front and center as cars drove by honking and waving, but she says there’s one thing in particular that would make her birthday wishes come true:

“Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday. A happy 103rd birthday,” Jones said.

Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1917. If you do the math, you’ll realize she lived through the end of World War I and the entire Great Depression.

Ms. Ellen watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and she lived through the Civil Rights Movement as an adult.

Deacon Jones has also seen 17 presidents inaugurated in her days on Earth. Even today, Jones is an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.

Join NBC12 in wishing Ms. Ellen a Happy 103rd Birthday!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Man shot on Dupont Road dies
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
Levi McGrath, 39, of Athens
Meigs County Sheriff’s Department looking for injured man after alleged shooting
WVDE Map 12/12/20
UPDATE: Pleasants County moves to orange on WVDE Map
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority

Latest News

Deck the M.O.V., 12/14/20
Deck the M.O.V., 12/14/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 12/14/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/14/20
Forecast for December 14th
Forecast for December 14th