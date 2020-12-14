Advertisement

West Virginia casts 5 electoral votes for President Trump

West Virginia’s five presidential electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump on Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s five presidential electors have cast their votes for President Donald Trump, who won nearly 69 percent of the state’s popular vote in November.

The electors signed off on their votes inside the state capitol building in Charleston on Monday.

Secretary of State Mac Warner presided over the live-streamed ceremony that took less than 15 minutes.

Warner said the November election produced the second highest voter turnout in the state’s history.

His office said 803,000 voters cast a ballot, equaling about 63 percent of registered voters.

Nationally, President-elect Joe Biden won enough states to claim 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump.

