Wood County officials sworn in to serve their term

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The swearing in of Wood County officials took place this morning at the Wood Co. Commissions office.

All five of these individuals came to begin serving in their respective terms.

And as many of these officials that took their oath this morning, there are many recognizable faces across the board who are coming to serve.

All of them appreciative to be brought back by the county they look after.

“I’m very humbled and blessed that the citizens of Wood County had thought enough of me to put me back in office for another four years,” says Wood Co. Sheriff, Steve Stephens. “It gives me a lot of ambition to continue what we’ve been doing and even improve upon that for the next four years.”

Of the five officials that swore in this morning, there was only one new face present at county commission.

County circuit clerk, Celeste Ridgway, will be serving in a reduced term until the next election.

