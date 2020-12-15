Advertisement

AP Top 25 basketball poll- Dec. 14

WVU cracks the top ten.
(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,541 1

2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1,491 2

3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1,427 3

4. Michigan St. 6-0 1,307 4

5. Kansas 6-1 1,289 5

6. Houston 4-0 1,169 7

7. Villanova 5-1 1,163 9

8. West Virginia 6-1 1,113 11

9. Creighton 4-1 1,037 8

10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12

11. Texas 5-1 873 13

12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13

13. Illinois 4-2 742 6

14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17

15. Florida St. 3-0 619 20

16. Missouri 5-0 491 -

17. Virginia 3-1 456 18

18. San Diego St. 5-0 455 24

19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21

20. Ohio St. 5-0 392 22

21. Duke 2-2 345 10

22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16

23. Louisville 4-0 164 25

24. Clemson 5-0 156 -

25. Michigan 6-0 142 -

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.

