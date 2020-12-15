AP Top 25 basketball poll- Dec. 14
WVU cracks the top ten.
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,541 1
2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1,491 2
3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1,427 3
4. Michigan St. 6-0 1,307 4
5. Kansas 6-1 1,289 5
6. Houston 4-0 1,169 7
7. Villanova 5-1 1,163 9
8. West Virginia 6-1 1,113 11
9. Creighton 4-1 1,037 8
10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12
11. Texas 5-1 873 13
12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13
13. Illinois 4-2 742 6
14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17
15. Florida St. 3-0 619 20
16. Missouri 5-0 491 -
17. Virginia 3-1 456 18
18. San Diego St. 5-0 455 24
19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21
20. Ohio St. 5-0 392 22
21. Duke 2-2 345 10
22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16
23. Louisville 4-0 164 25
24. Clemson 5-0 156 -
25. Michigan 6-0 142 -
Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.
