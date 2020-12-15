Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.

An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.

Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.

Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.

Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in a a briefing...
Gov. Justice: Older, younger people should be tested

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/15/20
Forecast for December 15th
Forecast for December 15th
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect
The high court’s unsigned decision did not rule that limits imposed by Gov. Jared Polis were...
Justices order review of Colorado virus rules for churches