Christmas tree pickup scheduled in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio - The City of Athens has announced there will be a free pickup of discarded, live Christmas trees on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning December 29, and continuing through the month of January.

Residents are asked to place trees at the curb and call the City’s yard waste pickup line at 740-592-3343 to schedule the free pickup.

Those with additional questions are asked to call Engineering & Public Works at 740-593-7636.

