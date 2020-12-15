Advertisement

Christmas tree pickup scheduled in Athens

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio - The City of Athens has announced there will be a free pickup of discarded, live Christmas trees on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning December 29, and continuing through the month of January.

Residents are asked to place trees at the curb and call the City’s yard waste pickup line at 740-592-3343 to schedule the free pickup.

Those with additional questions are asked to call Engineering & Public Works at 740-593-7636.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in a a briefing...
Gov. Justice: Older, younger people should be tested

Latest News

The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour...
December, 15, 2020 is 53rd anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse
Hope Recovery Manor holding virtual concert fundraiser
Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/15/20
Forecast for December 15th
Forecast for December 15th