Advertisement

December, 15, 2020 is 53rd anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse

Forty-six people died on December 15, 1967 when the bridge collapsed during rush hour traffic.
The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour...
The bridge, that connected Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Gallipolis, OH, collapsed during rush hour traffic 53 years ago on Dec. 15, 1967.(WSAZ)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP) - December, 15, 2020, is the 53rd anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse. Forty-six people died on this day in 1967 when the bridge that connected Point Pleasant and Gallipolis collapsed during rush hour traffic.

The tragedy led to a national bridge inspection program. Bridge safety inspectors still use these standards to this day. A National Historic Civil engineering landmark plaque was dedicated in 2019 at the site where the silver bridge once stood.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews placed a portion of the original bridge deck beneath the plaque.

Click here to see more about the Silver Bridge collapse

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in a a briefing...
Gov. Justice: Older, younger people should be tested

Latest News

Christmas tree pickup scheduled in Athens
Hope Recovery Manor holding virtual concert fundraiser
Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/15/20
Forecast for December 15th
Forecast for December 15th