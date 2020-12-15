December, 15, 2020 is 53rd anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP) - December, 15, 2020, is the 53rd anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse. Forty-six people died on this day in 1967 when the bridge that connected Point Pleasant and Gallipolis collapsed during rush hour traffic.

The tragedy led to a national bridge inspection program. Bridge safety inspectors still use these standards to this day. A National Historic Civil engineering landmark plaque was dedicated in 2019 at the site where the silver bridge once stood.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews placed a portion of the original bridge deck beneath the plaque.

