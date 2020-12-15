Advertisement

December Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Jessica Brewer

Jessica Brewer has been a teacher for 11 years.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The December Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner defines dedication.

Jessica Brewer is a first grade teacher at Neale elementary.  This is her 11th year as a teacher, and her 7th at Neale. Her nomination says there isn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her students, and her commitment to their education sets her apart from the rest.  She has taught homebound on top of her regular class, as well as summer classes for extended learning opportunities.  She says that she is proud to teach students that are at such a pivotal part in their education.  Brewer recommends that new teachers always prioritize showing their students love.

“Know that they are with you more than they are with their own parents at home, and just be there for them no matter what.  Love and academics.  Keep striving forward,” she explains.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate for the golden apple award, head to the Jan Dils golden apple section of wtap.com.

