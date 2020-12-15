Fields named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The vote for Fields by the conference’s coaches and media was hardly a surprise considering how dominant he and No. 3 Ohio State have been.

The junior leads the nation in completion percentage (78.1) and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2.

He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. Fields also has 5 rushing touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 and scheduled to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

