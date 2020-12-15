Advertisement

Fields named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

Ohio State’s Justin Field honored as the Big Ten’s best
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The vote for Fields by the conference’s coaches and media was hardly a surprise considering how dominant he and No. 3 Ohio State have been.

The junior leads the nation in completion percentage (78.1) and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2.

He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. Fields also has 5 rushing touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 and scheduled to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives $15 million
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in a a briefing...
Gov. Justice: Older, younger people should be tested

Latest News

West Virgina vs. Oklahoma football game is canceled
.
Ohio State to play in Big Ten championship game
Mountain East Conference announces plans to move forward
Marshall cancels football game with Charlotte