First local hospital workers vaccinated

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Before sunrise Tuesday morning, the first medical workers in our area received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who were vaccinated told us they felt no ill effects.

Dr. Brian Richardson, Emergency Department Medical Director at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, said the shot was less of a problem than other’s he’s received.

“The shot was a very minimal feeling,” Richardson said. “I’ve felt more from tetnaus shots and flu shots in the past than what I did today. It was a pretty low-volume shot, and I haven’t noticed any soreness in the arm at all.”

Among the more than two dozen people vaccinated before noon Tuesday: people who work in the intensive care unit, and who can be exposed to people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Even when we’re in the rooms with the PPE and all the protective equipment provided to us, there’s always a risk factor,” said third-year resident Dr. Palak Shah. “So I think the vaccination reduces that risk factor that we do face.”

The more vaccines the hospital gets, the more hospital staff who will get vaccinated.

“We have several people working with the CDC, to make sure we’re on a very tight schedule,” said Richardson, “and get as many people vaccinated, going in the order the CDC alloting those vaccines to us.”

WVU Medicine Camden Clark is offering the shots on a volunteer basis: meaning none of the more than 2,200 hospital employees are required to be vaccinated. But they are encouraged to get the shot, as is the general public some time in 2021.

“And we are preparing to assist our department of health and human resources and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department here,” according to Rhonda Suggs, Assistant Vice-President, Ancillary Services, “to offer that vaccine to the community when it becomes available.”

Something that’s not likely to happen until spring. But this is seen as the beginning of the end.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.