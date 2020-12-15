Hope Recovery Manor holding virtual concert fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Recovery Manor, a recovery facility for women, is holding a virtual concert fundraiser on Friday, December via Zoom. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and the event will take place at 7 P.M.

The concert will feature multiple local musicians. Shauna Hyde, executive director of Hope Recovery Manor, will play a few piano pieces and one of the organization’s board members will read the poem A Visit From St. Nicholas, commonly known as The Night Before Christmas.

As is the case with many nonprofit organizations, fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic has posed new challenges to Hope Recovery Manor. Online events have often proven a safe alternative to in-person fundraisers but, as Hyde pointed out, there are difficulties associated with such events, as well. As more and more events are moved online, gaining visibility can be difficult, she said.

“It’s figuring out how to do things safely, and then how to spread the word. As all of us go to social media, more and more events are getting lost because you’re inundated,” Hyde said.

Hyde said some of the funds raised will go toward general operating purposes, and some would be set aside to cover residence program fees in the case that COVID-19 intensifies again and residents are unable to work.

“We do have grants...But I’ve still been trying to get an emergency stash specifically for the residents because they work so hard,” Hyde said.

Hyde also noted that many members and organizations in the community have provided support to Hope Recovery Manor during the pandemic.

“I want to thank the community because people have really gone above and beyond. First Lutheran Church provided the ingredients for Christmas dinner for 20 people. I put a wishlist out and people go and buy things so that every resident will receive some Christmas gifts. Belmont United Methodist Church took care of the Christmas gifts for their children...Community Resources has helped us keep our pantries full...The Arc [Thrift Shop] does a lot if we need a coat or somebody needs pants for work, they find it. It’s wonderful the way the community has pulled together,”Hyde said.

