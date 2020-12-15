Individuals using counterfeit currency arrested in Ritchie County
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - On December 2, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ellenboro Exxon regarding individuals attempting to use counterfeit currency.
Officers soon located the individuals, who were leaving a second business in Harrisville.
Officers pulled them over for a traffic stop, establishing probably cause to search the vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery of $6,900 in counterfeit bills. The suspects were arrested and charged with felony crimes.
