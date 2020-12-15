Obituary: Catherine Dils Roberts

Catherine Dils Roberts, 95, passed away December 12th, 2020, at Harmar place in Marietta, OH. She was born September 20, 1925, a daughter to the late Edwin William and Rebecca Lauck Crooks. Catherine was a teacher for Wood County Schools, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Parkersburg. She attended Denison University, and attained her Master’s in Education at WVU. Catherine was a member of PEO-Chapter Q, Parkersburg Day Nursery Board, The National Society of Colonial Dames of America, Bridge Club, The Parkersburg Country Club, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, and was a charter member of the River Hills Garden Club.

“Kitty” loved to cook and was a world class pie maker. She was always a gracious hostess, whether it be a big family meal or entertaining friends. She was a very classy and kind lady, with impeccably good manners that were with her until the end. Kitty was beautiful inside and out.

Catherine is survived by her son John V. Roberts Jr.(Rebecca) of Parkersburg; daughter Kathryn R. Pennington (Scott); daughter-in-law Valerie Roberts of Charleston; sister-in-law Joan Crooks of Edmond, OK; Grandchildren Dr. Elizabeth Gail Schaffer (Dr. Marcus) of Charleston, Rebecca Anne Perlson (Ryan) of Chicago, IL, Kristin Leigh Struck (Serge) of Indianapolis, IN, John Scott Pennington (Elizabeth) of Franklin, IN, Dr. Dianne L. Hess (Bradley) of Parkersburg Sarah R. Patrick (Andrew) of Morgantown, Dr. Blake A. Johnson (Christina) of Williamstown; and great grandchildren Wendy and William Schaffer, and Oliver and Amelia Hess.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John V. Roberts, beloved Aunt Kate McColloch Dils; son William C. Roberts; brothers Dr. Edwin W. Crooks, Dr. H Nelson Crooks (Lucille) and Dr. Robert D Crooks (Gloria)

Catherine’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request, with a private graveside service to follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery, at the family’s convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Parkersburg and then Parkersburg Community Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com